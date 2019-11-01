Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Not playing Sunday
Williams (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans in London, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Williams didn't practice this week and will miss his second consecutive contest. Najee Goode (toe) should start at weakside linebacker Sunday, assuming he's able to suit up.
