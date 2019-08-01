Williams will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to address a partially torn meniscus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was making a solid impression in training camp but is now likely to be sidelined for the start of the regular season. The rookie third-round pick could be moved to the PUP list if he ends up likely to miss a few weeks of the regular season.

