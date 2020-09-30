Williams (abdomen) has been designated to return from injured reserve, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Williams has missed the first three games of the season but could return for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. He'll be monitored throughout the practice week to see how the injury responds. The 2019 third-round pick has a good chance to reclaim the starting strong-side linebacker role upon return, and he'll look to build on last year's 48-tackle output through 11 contests.
