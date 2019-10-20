Play

Williams (hamstring) returned to the field in Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 23-year-old exited early in the fourth quarter but was able to make a relatively quick return to action. Williams will continue working as the Jaguars' primary weakside linebacker with Najee Goode (foot) ruled out for the day.

