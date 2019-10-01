Williams finished Sunday's 26-24 win over the Broncos with eight tackles (four solo).

For a third straight week, Williams recorded eight tackles. He is now up to 28 total for the season. Somewhat concerning was his Week 4 usage; Williams saw 55 defensive snaps against Denver, a week after being on the field 79 times versus the Titans. He'll hope to eclipse the 60-snap threshold in Week 5 when the Jaguars visit the Panthers.

