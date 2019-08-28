Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Sees individual work
Williams (knee) practiced on an individual basis Tuesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday's individual work is Williams' first practice participation since he underwent surgery to address a partially torn meniscus Aug. 1. It remains to be seen whether the rookie first-round pick will make his preseason debut Thursday against Atlanta. If Williams continues to progress well in his recovery, he could take the field for Jacksonville's regular-season opener against the Chiefs.
