Williams (knee) practiced on an individual basis Tuesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday's individual work is Williams' first practice participation since he underwent surgery to address a partially torn meniscus Aug. 1. It remains to be seen whether the rookie first-round pick will make his preseason debut Thursday against Atlanta. If Williams continues to progress well in his recovery, he could take the field for Jacksonville's regular-season opener against the Chiefs.

