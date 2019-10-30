Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Sitting out practice
Williams (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed Week 8's win over the Jets with this hamstring injury after not practicing the entire week. His initial absence from practice could put him on a similar track, but Williams will attempt to get on the field in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday. The rookie third-round pick has averaged 49 defensive snaps per game this year and tallied 33 tackles.
