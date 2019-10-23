Play

Williams (hamstring) will be a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Williams tweaked his hamstring during this past Sunday's win over the Bengals, but he ended up finishing the game. However, it may have flared up since then, so the Jaguars are being cautious with Williams. If he can get onto the field without limitations, he should be good to go for Week 8's game against the Jets, otherwise he'll carry a questionable tag into the contest.

