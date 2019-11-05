Williams (hamstring) will return to practice Monday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Williams lost his starting job to Najee Goode prior to the injury. Therefore it is likely the rookie returns to a reserve role if he is able to go Week 11 against the Colts.

