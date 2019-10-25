Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Williams sustained the hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Bengals and was unable to practice in any capacity this week. Najee Goode (foot) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) are also ruled, leaving Jacksonville short on established depth at linebacker.
