Williams (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Williams sustained the hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Bengals and was unable to practice in any capacity this week. Najee Goode (foot) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) are also ruled, leaving Jacksonville short on established depth at linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories