Williams will not draw the start at weakside linebacker during Sunday's contest against the Saints, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Williams will be replaced by Najee Goode in Jacksonville's starting lineup. The rookie third-round pick has played the majority of snaps on defense over the last four games. It remains to be seen whether the cause of his reduced workload is injury-related, or due to some other circumstance.

