The Dolphins traded Ewers to the Jaguars on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The trade will send Ewers to Jacksonville in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ewers appeared to be ahead of both Cam Miller and Mark Gronwski for the Dolphins' backup quarterback job behind starter Malik Willis. Instead, Ewers will head to Jacksonville, and it's unclear whether he'll be the team's QB2 behind Trevor Lawrence or whether the 2025 seventh-rounder will drop behind Nick Mullens on the depth chart.