Morris secured one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 35-6 win against the Chargers.

The 26-year-old operated as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end Sunday, playing 50 of 71 offensive snaps with Hunter Long (hip) inactive and Brenton Strange (hip) still on injured reserve. Morris' third-quarter reception was his first of the campaign since he almost exclusively played special teams earlier in the season.