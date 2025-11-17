Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Catches first pass of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris secured one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 35-6 win against the Chargers.
The 26-year-old operated as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end Sunday, playing 50 of 71 offensive snaps with Hunter Long (hip) inactive and Brenton Strange (hip) still on injured reserve. Morris' third-quarter reception was his first of the campaign since he almost exclusively played special teams earlier in the season.
