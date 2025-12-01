Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Catches one pass
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris caught one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 25-3 win against the Titans.
The 26-year-old played just 12 offensive snaps, but it's notable he was active over Hunter Long, who was inactive despite returning as a full practice participant next week. Morris doesn't have any fantasy viability as a reserve tight end for Jacksonville, especially with Brenton Strange now back from his hip injury.
More News
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Catches first pass of 2025•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Set for another absence in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Still dealing with groin issue•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Signed to active roster•