Morris caught one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 25-3 win against the Titans.

The 26-year-old played just 12 offensive snaps, but it's notable he was active over Hunter Long, who was inactive despite returning as a full practice participant next week. Morris doesn't have any fantasy viability as a reserve tight end for Jacksonville, especially with Brenton Strange now back from his hip injury.

