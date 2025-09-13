Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Elevated ahead of Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris was elevated from Jacksonville's practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The Bowling Green product remained with the Jaguars' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster in late August, and he's now set to play in the Week 2 matchup against the Bengals. Morris most recently appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Bills in 2024, catching five of his eight targets for 36 yards and one touchdown. He's likely to play as a depth option in Jacksonville's tight end corps Sunday.