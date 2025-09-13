Morris was elevated from Jacksonville's practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The Bowling Green product remained with the Jaguars' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster in late August, and he's now set to play in the Week 2 matchup against the Bengals. Morris most recently appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Bills in 2024, catching five of his eight targets for 36 yards and one touchdown. He's likely to play as a depth option in Jacksonville's tight end corps Sunday.