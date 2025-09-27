Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
The Jaguars elevated Morris from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Morris is set to be elevated for the third time this season and would need to be signed to the active roster in order to appear in another game following Sunday's matchup. He played exclusively on special teams across his first two appearances and will likely have a similar role versus San Francisco.