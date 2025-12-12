Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Morris was a full participant in Friday's practice and has moved past his ankle injury enough to be cleared of any injury designation going into Sunday's contest. The No. 2 tight end has logged two receptions for 25 yards on five targets through 10 games played this season, and will likely continue in his primary role as a blocking tight end for the Jaguars' offense.
