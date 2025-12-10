Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Limited by ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Morris was bothered by a groin injury that cost him two games earlier in the season. It's unclear if the ankle injury will jeopardize his status for a Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Morris has primarily contributed as a blocker and on special teams this season.
