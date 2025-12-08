Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Not targeted Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris didn't receive a target during Sunday's 36-19 win against Indianapolis.
Morris and Hunter Long each played 20 offensive snaps behind starting tight end Brenton Strange. Morris has just two receptions for 25 yards in 10 games this season and is likely to see sporadic playing time the rest of the way, assuming Strange stays healthy.
More News
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Catches one pass•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Catches first pass of 2025•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Set for another absence in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Still dealing with groin issue•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Ruled out for Week 7•