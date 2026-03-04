Morris re-signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Morris made six catches for 55 yards and one touchdown (nine targets) across 14 regular-season appearances with Jacksonville in 2025, after having spent the prior three years handling a depth role in Buffalo. He will continue to primarily contribute as a blocker on offense during the 2026 campaign.