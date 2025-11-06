Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris (groin) was a full participant in Jacksonville's practice Wednesday.
Morris returned to practice after missing the past two games with a groin injury. The 26-year-old has yet to record a catch this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time on special teams.
More News
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Set for another absence in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Still dealing with groin issue•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Signed to active roster•
-
Quintin Morris: Back with practice squad•
-
Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Elevated from practice squad•