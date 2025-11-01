Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Set for another absence in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt versus the Raiders.
This will be the second straight absence for Morris, with a Week 8 bye sandwiched in between. He did manage a trio of limited practices this week and will look to return to action next Sunday versus Houston. Morris has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence probably won't have a major impact on the Jaguars' offensive game plan.
