Jaguars' Quintin Morris: Still dealing with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Morris missed the Jaguars' last game before their Week 8 bye versus the Rams with a groin injury, and it's still bothering him even after the extra week of rest. He'll probably have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
