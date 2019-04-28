Jaguars' Raphael Leonard: Inking deal with Jacksonville
The Jaguars are expected to sign Leonard as an undrafted free agent.
With new quarterback Nick Foles ready to take over the offense, the Jags have turned their attention towards finding him playmakers on the outside. Leonard, out of Southern Illinois, is one of four wide receivers they are expected to sign as undrafted free agents, however, so he'll need to impress to make the final roster in the fall.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...