Jaguars' Raphael Leonard: Inking deal with Jacksonville

The Jaguars are expected to sign Leonard as an undrafted free agent.

With new quarterback Nick Foles ready to take over the offense, the Jags have turned their attention towards finding him playmakers on the outside. Leonard, out of Southern Illinois, is one of four wide receivers they are expected to sign as undrafted free agents, however, so he'll need to impress to make the final roster in the fall.

