Melvin has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Melvin, who is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 68 tackles in 13 games with the Lions, was expected to add depth and experience to the Jaguars' cornerback corps this coming season. He becomes the team's third player to opt out, joining fellow defenders Al Woods and Lerentee McCray.
