Greene signed with the Jaguars' active roster Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The move came after Jaydon Mickens broke his ankle and was placed on injured reserve. Greene spent four games with the Jags earlier this season but was a healthy inactive for each one before being cut. Barring additional moves, Greene is expected to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Texans.

More News
Our Latest Stories