Greene (undisclosed) caught one of three targets for two yards in Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Greene was the fourth-most targeted receiver Thursday, behind Allen Robinson, Dede Westbrook and Marcedes Lewis. More importantly, he showed no signs of the injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday.

