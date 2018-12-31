Greene was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Texans and caught six of eight targets for 60 yards in 2018.

Greene saw a minor offensive role over the previous five games with D.J Chark (quad) sidelined, but Chark's return Sunday made him a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old played eight games with the Jaguars and unlike his previous stints with the team was barely utilized as a punt returner. Greene enters 2019 as a free agent and is likely to serve as a depth receiver and possible return man with his new team, assuming he is able to crack the 53-man roster.