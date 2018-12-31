Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inactive for season finale
Greene was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Texans and caught six of eight targets for 60 yards in 2018.
Greene saw a minor offensive role over the previous five games with D.J Chark (quad) sidelined, but Chark's return Sunday made him a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old played eight games with the Jaguars and unlike his previous stints with the team was barely utilized as a punt returner. Greene enters 2019 as a free agent and is likely to serve as a depth receiver and possible return man with his new team, assuming he is able to crack the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...