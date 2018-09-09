Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inactive Week 1
Greene is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Greene appears to be near the end of the depth chart at wide receiver in Jacksonville. With the team facing only a few injuries ahead of Week 1, he draws the short straw and won't see the field until Week 2 at the earliest.
