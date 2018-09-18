Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inks deal with Jags
Greene re-signed with the Jaguars on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
A roster spot opened up for Greene following offensive lineman Cam Robinson's (torn ACL) placement on injured reserve. It remains unlikely that Greene will have a role with the offense, but there's room for his contributions on special teams.
