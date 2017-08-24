Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Isn't expected to play Thursday
Green isn't likely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Green appears to be on track for a depth receiver slot with Jacksonville in 2017. It isn't clear why the team is choosing to sit the young wideout, but there hasn't been any indication to this point that it's injury related.
