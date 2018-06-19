Greene consistently got open during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, ESPN.com's Mike DiRocco reports.

A 2015 fifth-round pick, Greene primarily served as a punt returner his first two seasons in Jacksonville, then missed all of 2017 with an undisclosed injury. He's back healthy to compete for a roster spot, but it's difficult to envision him getting playing time anywhere other than special teams. The Jaguars already have five wideouts in the mix for significant roles, with Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook joined by free-agent acquisition Donte Moncrief and second-round pick D.J. Chark. The team also has Jaydon Mickens, who returned 28 punts for 287 yards and a touchdown last season, ranking fifth among 25 qualified players in return average (10.3 yards). Mickens and Greene may end up battling for one job.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...