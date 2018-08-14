Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Plays 34 offensive snaps in preseason opener
Greene led all Jaguars receivers with 34 offensive snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints, catching two passes for 13 yards and returning two kickoffs for 42 yards.
Greene also muffed his lone punt return, but thankfully was able to cover the ball. The 25-year-old's offensive production is a bit disappointing given his snap count, but Jaguars' quarterbacks spread the ball pretty evenly among the team's pass catchers. Special teams -- and the return game specifically -- is Greene's likeliest avenue to a spot on the 53-man roster, and is in direct competition with Jaydon Mickens for reps. Both players are looking to convince the Jaguars to keep a sixth wide receiver on the roster.
