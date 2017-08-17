Play

Greene (Achilles) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.

Greene's absence at practice indicates he will be unlikely to take the field during the team's second preseason matchup against the Buccaneers on Thursday. Greene, who is not a lock to make the final roster, will look to get back to practice sooner than later.

