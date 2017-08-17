Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Remains sidelined
Greene (Achilles) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.
Greene's absence at practice indicates he will be unlikely to take the field during the team's second preseason matchup against the Buccaneers on Thursday. Greene, who is not a lock to make the final roster, will look to get back to practice sooner than later.
More News
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: May have to fight for roster spot•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Placed on IR•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inactive for Week 9 versus Chiefs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....