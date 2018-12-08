Greene caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans.

Green also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards and has been working as the Jaguars' No. 4 wide receiver with D.J. Chark (quad) sidelined. The 26-year-old has four receptions for 38 yards in six games, and isn't worth fantasy consideration as a depth receiver in an unstable offense.