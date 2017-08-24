Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Unlikely to play Thursday
Greene (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Panthers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
This comes as a surprise since it seemed like Greene was finally healthy after he played in the Jags' preseason game Saturday. The speedy punt returner is still slated for a roster spot, but preseason snaps seem to be his best opportunity to win more time on offense once Week 1 rolls around.
