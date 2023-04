The Jaguars selected Vohasek in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Vohasek (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) had trouble staying healthy at North Carolina after arriving as a JUCO transfer, and his athletic testing was nothing interesting (5.1-second pro day 40, 25.5-inch vertical). Vohasek appears unlikely to split gaps or push pockets, so he might need to make his way as a high-motor guy who occupies blockers.