Jenkins (shoulder) has been ruled active ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Titans.
Jenkins popped up with a shoulder injury during Week 18 prep that left him questionable to play coming into this must-win matchup heading into the wild-card round of the playoffs. The sixth-year safety has recorded career highs across the board with 109 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions over 16 games this season. Expect Jenkins to reprise his starting role alongside Andre Cisco.
