Jenkins (concussion) is officially active for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Jenkins suffered the concussion last week against the Raiders, but he's cleared the concussion protocol and is good to go Sunday. The 28-year-old has 54 tackles (35 solo), one interception and nine passes defensed through nine games this year.
