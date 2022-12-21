Jenkins recorded 18 tackles (nine solo) and two interceptions -- the second of which he returned for the game-winning touchdown -- in Week 15 against Dallas.

Jenkins was already having a monster game prior to overtime, notching 17 tackles and a big third-quarter interception of Dak Prescott that set up a Jaguars touchdown. Jenkins then stopped Tony Pollard for no gain on a rush up the middle on the Cowboys' third snap of overtime before ending the contest one play later by intercepting Prescott again and returning the pick 52 yards for the decisive score. Per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Jenkins' 18 tackles were the most by any NFL player with at least two interceptions in one game since at least 1994.