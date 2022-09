Jenkins registered three tackles (two solo), four pass deflections and one interception during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

Jenkins intercepted Matt Ryan on the first drive of the game, marking his first interception since 2020, and disrupted the passing attack all game long. The sixth-year veteran totaled 73 tackles and three pass defenses last year during his first season with the Jaguars and figures to garner a similar role in 2022.