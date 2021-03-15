Jenkins agreed to a four-year contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins is one of a number of prospective free agents to agree to terms with Jacksonville on Monday, including fellow safety Rudy Ford. Unlike Ford, Jenkins projects as a likely starter for the Jaguars next season. He started 15 games for the Chargers in 2020 before injuring his ankle, notching a career-high 84 tackles in that span.
