Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jenkins is in league concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game at Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins apparently sustained a concussion during Jacksonville's 27-20 win versus Las Vegas in Week 9, and he'll now need to be cleared by team physicians to return to football activities before he can play again. If Jenkins can't start Sunday, Andrew Wingard is a likely candidate to fill in next to Andre Cisco.