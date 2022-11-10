Jenkins (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Jenkins' move up from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday suggests the veteran safety is trending in the right direction, but he does still remain in concussion protocols. If he is able to gain clearance before Sunday's game with the Chiefs, he should be able to play. If not, Andrew Wingard will likely be seeing extra opportunities.
More News
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Missing practice with concussion•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Undergoing concussion evaluation•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Double digits in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: First pick since 2020•