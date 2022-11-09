Jenkins (concussion) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Jenkins presumably sustained the concussion during Jacksonville's win versus Las Vegas in Week 9, and he's likely still waiting for clearance from team physicians to return to practice. Were he to miss Week 10, Andrew Wingard would probably draw the start at safety next to Andre Cisco
