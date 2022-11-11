Jenkins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Jacksonville will reevaluate Jenkins on Saturday, which should provide some clarity, but for now it appears he's a true toss-up to play in Week 10. If he can't go, Andrew Wingard would likely be in line for the fill-in reps at safety.
