Jenkins restructured his contract with Jacksonville on Thursday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
Jenkins had signed a four-year deal with the team in 2021 worth $35 million. The restructuring converted $6.4 million of his salary into a signing bonus, which opened up $5.1 million in cap space for the Jaguars this offseason, according to Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com. Jenkins finished the 2022 season with a career-high 116 tackles (73 solo) and should maintain his starting strong-safety job in 2023.
