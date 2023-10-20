Jenkins had nine tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
Jenkins delivered a solid performance as a key available figure in Jacksonville's banged-up secondary. The safety set a new season high in tackles, topping the eight he totaled in both Week 2 against Kansas City and Week 6 against Indianapolis. Jenkins' lone interception of 2023 also came in that game against the Colts.
