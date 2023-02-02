Jenkins had 116 tackles (73 solo), one sack, 12 passes defensed, one interception and three forced fumbles in 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

The 29-year-old finished with a career high in tackles and finished second on the team, trailing only league-leader Foye Oluokun. It's the first time Jenkins has eclipsed the 100-tackle mark in his career, and he also had his first forced fumbles. He carries a $10.25 million cap hit for 2023 and would have just a $4 million in dead cap if released, which makes him a prime cut or restructure candidate this offseason.