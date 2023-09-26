Jenkins recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 37-17 loss versus the Texans.
Jenkins is still searching for his first interception of the year, but he remains on pace for his second straight 100-tackle season. As such, he remains a fine IDP option headed into a Week 4 game versus the Falcons.
More News
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Reworks deal•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Active for Week 18•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Status up in the air for Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Another solid outing in win•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Ends huge week with walkoff INT•